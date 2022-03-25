askST@NLB: 'Transformative' Budget 2022 will help economy, workers become more competitive

SINGAPORE - With Budget 2022, the Government has made significant moves to position Singapore for the future and remain competitive on the manpower, fiscal and even environmental front.

"It is clear this Budget is going to be transformative in more ways than one," said Associate Professor Terence Ho from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

"It requires businesses to adapt to the constraints of the future economy, both on the energy and sustainability front, as well as the manpower front."

Prof Ho was speaking to The Straits Times' assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang about how this year's Budget sets the pace for the economy and workers to move towards becoming both more sustainable and more competitive, at the askST@NLB discussion titled: How does Budget 2022 help workers and businesses?

askST@NLB is a collaboration between ST and the National Library Board (NLB).

The virtual talk was shared on ST's Facebook page on Friday (March 25).

Among the major announcements in the Budget was that the carbon tax rate will be increased significantly from the current $5 per tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 by 2030.

"The Government has sent a very clear signal that it is very committed to this green transition," said Prof Ho.

While it may be more aggressive than expected, he said it is still well within the range already imposed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development economies.

Existing government efforts such as the Enterprise Sustainability Programme will see the Government channelling resources to help businesses make the necessary adjustments.

"Every support will be given to help increase capabilities, improve energy efficiency and tap alternative renewable energy sources to achieve this transition," he said.

Prof Ho also noted that this year's Budget emphasised growing global enterprises, such as top-in-class and most prominent firms that can leave an international mark; as well as uplifting the broad base of small and medium-sized enterprises.

"(This) is also crucial if we are going to transform the economy... areas like digitalisation, innovation and internationalisation will be key for the continued successes of enterprises in Singapore," he said.