askST: What you need to know about Covid-19 boosters and when your fully vaccinated status will expire

SINGAPORE - With Singapore bracing itself for a large Omicron infection wave, a person's fully vaccinated status will lapse nine months after the last dose of their primary vaccination series in a new policy shift announced on Wednesday (Jan 5).

The Straits Times answers some questions.

Q: How long does my fully vaccinated status last if I had been vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine? When do the rules kick in?

A: If you are 18 and older and have been vaccinated with mRNA jabs, you will need to get your booster dose nine months after your second dose to retain your fully vaccinated status. The rules will kick in on Feb 14.

If your second dose was taken before May 20 last year, you will have to get your booster dose before Feb 14 to retain your fully vaccinated status.

Q: How long does my fully vaccinated status last if I had taken the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines?

A: You are considered fully vaccinated only after three doses. You will still be required to take a booster dose nine months after your third dose to continue being considered as fully vaccinated.

Q: Do I still need to take my booster dose if I have recovered from Covid-19?

A: Currently, no additional booster doses will be required. However, if you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, you will need a dose of mRNA vaccine or two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm to retain your fully vaccinated status from Feb 14.

For example, if you had taken two doses of Sinovac, and then contracted Covid-19, you would need one more Sinovac or Sinopharm dose post-recovery to qualify as fully vaccinated. You should get your additional dose at least 28 days from the date of your Covid-19 diagnosis.

Those with mixed vaccine combinations should refer to this link.

Q: What is the rationale behind the nine-month expiry date of one's fully vaccinated status? Will my protection against Covid-19 wane by then? Will we need multiple booster shots in the future?

A: Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, vice-dean of global health and programme leader of infectious diseases at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said a number of studies in several countries, including Singapore, show that one's neutralising antibodies start falling after two to three months in most vaccinated people. This means that protection against infection would taper off after a few months.

"Protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death has thankfully lasted longer, no doubt because of T-cells and the adaptive immune system," he added.

The adaptive immune response refers to the second layer of immune defence in the body, which takes days or weeks to develop.

"We currently do not know how long protection against severe Covid-19 disease and death will endure, although that appears to gradually wane over time as well, especially for the elderly and immunosuppressed," noted Prof Hsu.

Agreeing, Professor Ooi Eng Eong, from the Duke-NUS Medical School's emerging infectious diseases programme, said the rate in immunity wanes is different with different vaccines and in different groups of people, and noted that the benefit for booster vaccination is "less clear at this stage" for the general population and among young adults.

"If the goal is to prevent any infection, then it is likely that we will require multiple booster shots to sustain the high levels of antibodies needed to block infection. If the goal is to prevent all symptomatic infection, including those that are mild, then annual or even six-monthly vaccination may be needed as again, the baseline level of immune activity against Sars-CoV-2 will need to be high.

"If, however, the goal is to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 that needs hospitalised management, then there is little indication that vaccine-induced immunity has waned to those levels in healthy young adults," said Prof Ooi.