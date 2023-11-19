askST: What role does carbon markets play at the COP28 conference?

SINGAPORE – To mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and meet climate targets, countries can voluntarily trade carbon credits with one another.

In order to ensure there is no double counting and that these credits truly reduce emissions, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement 2015 highlights the rules governing these transactions.

The Straits Times explains the intricacies between Article 6 and the issues that need to be meted out at the United Nations COP28 conference in Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

Q: What is Article 6, and how does it link carbon markets?

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries can invest in solutions outside their borders as part of efforts to raise global climate ambition and limit temperature rise to 1.5 deg C. One way of doing so is trading carbon credits, where countries which have greater ability to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and meet their climate targets can sell their emissions reductions or removals as credits to other countries, like Singapore, which has limited ability to decarbonise.

Each credit represents a tonne of CO2 that has been reduced or removed from the atmosphere.

There are three key parts to Article 6.

Article 6.2: Bilateral trade of carbon credits between countries

For example, Country A may channel finance to Country B to provide biogas digesters for a village there to get it to shift away from using firewood, which causes emissions and deforestation. Each tonne of CO2 which is reduced from entering the atmosphere will count towards Country A’s climate targets, while Country B benefits from cleaner air.

Under these agreements, corresponding adjustments have to take place – so that the CO2 emissions removed from the atmosphere through the project cannot be counted twice towards both Country A and Country B’s climate targets. Country B will have to “strike off” these removed CO2 emissions units from their national registry or database.

Article 6.4: Bilateral trade of carbon credits between countries via the United Nations

Under this framework, the credits traded by Countries A and B have to go through a centralised body which determines the methodologies and types of credits being traded. This will set certain criteria for eligible types of credits, which have yet to be decided.

Article 6.8: Non-market mechanisms

Country A may decide to support Country B either through capacity building or by providing financial support for a mitigation project, without receiving any carbon credits in return.