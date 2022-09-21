askST: How will being paired with a GP under the Healthier SG programme benefit me?

SINGAPORE - From the second half of 2023, residents aged 60 and above will be able to discuss their health goals and medical history with a dedicated family physician when they enrol in the Healthier SG programme.

The programme will be extended to those in the 40 to 59 age group in the following two years.

This comes as Singapore strives to shift its healthcare model towards preventing individuals from falling ill, instead of reactively caring for those who are already sick.

Since March 2022, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has consulted more than 6,000 residents and stakeholders such as general practitioners (GPs), employers and community partners.

A White Paper on Healthier SG – listing the key features and recommendations of the programme – was submitted to Parliament on Wednesday, and will be debated in October.

The Straits Times looks at how the programme aims to prevent or delay the onset of chronic diseases and ill health.

Q: What can residents expect when they enrol in the Healthier SG programme?

A: When enrolment starts, MOH will send eligible residents an SMS text message to invite them to choose their preferred clinics. During the first consultation, which will be free, the doctor will assess the resident's medical history, health needs and concerns.

For those with no chronic conditions, the doctor will advise them on appropriate preventive measures, such as health screenings and vaccinations, and the Government will fully subsidise the nationally recommended ones.

For those with chronic conditions, the doctor will work with them on follow-up management.

Everyone enrolled in the programme will have a personalised health plan.

To monitor a resident's progress, the GP will check on him remotely, such as over the phone, or when he sees the doctor for other checks. This brief annual check will be subsidised by the Government.

Those with chronic conditions would likely require two to four follow-up consultations annually, and prevailing subsidies will apply for their visits and treatments.