askST: How can I claim and use my CDC vouchers?

SINGAPORE - All Singaporean households will receive another $100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers this month.

The vouchers, which can already be collected, can be used at more than 16,000 participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

The current round of vouchers comes less than five months after last year's vouchers were rolled out in December.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (May 12) that the original plan was to implement this year's CDC vouchers in the second half of this year.

But he decided to bring it forward as many Singaporeans are concerned about their daily expenses and the impact of rising prices due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Here is what you need to know about the vouchers.

Q: How can I claim my CDC vouchers?

A: All Singaporean households are automatically eligible for the vouchers and can claim them online at the CDC Voucher's website via smartphone.

Once on the website, tap into CDC Vouchers 2022 for the latest tranche of vouchers. Or click on CDC Vouchers 2021 to claim last years vouchers if you have not done so.

After logging in with your Singpass, you will receive a link via SMS that will give you access to the vouchers. This link can then be shared with other members of your household.

Only one household member with a Singpass account needs to claim the vouchers on behalf of the entire household.

Both this year's and last year's set of vouchers can be used till Dec 31 this year.

Q: Do I need a mobile app to use the vouchers?

A: No. The vouchers are digital and can be accessed online via an SMS link.