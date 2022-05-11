Each S'porean household to get $100 CDC vouchers from today

SINGAPORE - All Singaporean households can now collect $100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to spend at more than 16,000 participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

In addition, $200 more in vouchers will be disbursed in early 2023, and another $200 in 2024, with major supermarkets roped in for the next two years.

The latest vouchers will benefit up to 1.22 million Singaporean households. They can be collected digitally from Wednesday (May 11), and can be used until Dec 31 together with the vouchers released last year.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who announced the scheme at Budget 2022 as part of the $560 million Household Support Package, launched the scheme at Tampines West Community Club on Wednesday. He was joined by the five mayors - Ms Low Yen Ling, Ms Denise Phua, Mr Desmond Choo, Mr Alex Yam and Mr Fahmi Aliman - who also chair the CDCs in their districts.

The latest round of vouchers comes less than five months after CDC Vouchers 2021 was rolled out on Dec 13 last year to defray daily expenses and support heartland merchants and hawkers hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Wednesday's launch, Mr Wong said that the original plan was to implement this year's CDC Vouchers in the second half of the year, after the earlier tranche of vouchers had been fully utilised. However, he decided to bring it forward as many Singaporeans are concerned about their daily expenses and the impact of rising prices due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He noted that prices have been increasing worldwide both because of the Ukraine war and the continued shipping and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"Even countries that are oil and gas exporters are facing higher prices, let alone a small open economy like Singapore that imports almost everything we consume," he said.

"So we have to brace ourselves for higher prices during this period. But rest assured that the Government will continue to do our utmost to help cushion the impact, especially for the lower- and middle-income households.

"In particular, we will continue to monitor the global situation, and will not hesitate to take further action to help households and businesses if the situation worsens."

While the vouchers are a small gesture of support for Singaporeans in a time of rising prices, Mr Wong noted that the Government is also providing other forms of assistance.

The first tranche of service and conservancy charges (S&CC) and GST Voucher (GSTV) U-Save utilities rebates was disbursed last month.

Another three rounds will be disbursed in July, October and next January. The payouts are part of the enhanced permanent GSTV scheme and Household Support Package announced at Budget 2022 to defray GST and other living expenses.

This means that those living in four-room HDB flats will receive rebates worth about four months of their utility bills and two and a half months of their S&CC for the whole of financial year 2022, said Mr Wong.