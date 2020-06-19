askST: Dining out? Eat, think and be wary

Planning to eat out? Mind your gap and limit your company. As Singapore resumes F&B dine-ins today, safety measures must stay top of mind.

As a customer, what safety measures should I expect at restaurants and cafes?

Customers should expect that food and beverage (F&B) outlets have in place Safe Management Measures to protect customers and staff from the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Contact tracing and health checks

Restaurants, cafes and other outlets that serve dine-in customers must make sure that customers check in and out using the SafeEntry system to facilitate the efficient collection of information for contact tracing.

F&B establishments with seated diners must also conduct temperature screening and checks on visible symptoms for customers at entrances unless the restaurant is in a mall that has already done so.

Seating arrangement

Customers are only allowed to dine in a group of five or fewer, with at least 1m spacing between groups or tables. Make reservations and avoid dining during peak hours to help reduce queues and crowds and lower the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Cleanliness and hygiene

Customers should expect that F&B outlets maintain good hygiene standards such as cleaning tables between each customer and using hand sanitiser after handling cash or high-touch surfaces and devices. Serving utensils should also be provided for customers who are sharing food.

Read the full list of F&B Safe Management Measures here.

Are businesses required to take the temperature of customers at food kiosks?

Temperature screening is not required for customers of kiosk outlets, which only provide takeaway and/or delivery where there is negligible or brief interaction with customers. However, food kiosk operators should be trained to ensure that safe management practices are implemented and communicate them to customers.

What do I have to take note of when queueing or paying for food or drinks?

You must maintain at least 1m of space between yourself and other customers when queuing or paying for food or drinks. Follow the queue lines marked for customers at entrances and cashier counters to keep your distance. Some queue lines are demarcated with floor markers.

Customers are also encouraged to use electronic payment solutions where possible to minimise physical contact and handling of cash.

Can I have a meal with my colleagues at the F&B outlets?

You must avoid socialising with your colleagues within the workplace, especially in areas such as the canteen and pantries. You are also encouraged not to socialise with them outside the workplace, during and outside working hours. Keep a distance of at least 1m from other employees at the workplace at all times.

Do my family members need to take alternate seats when dining together?

Members within the same group of up to five persons need not take alternate seats when dining together. However, each group must be limited to five persons or fewer, with at least 1m spacing between groups. Where tables/seats are fixed, tables/seats would be marked to accommodate groups of no more than five with at least 1m spacing between groups.

Are there guidelines for when I can remove my mask and how soon would I need to put it back on?

Dine-in customers are required to wear their masks at all times, except when eating and drinking.