Fight the spread of Covid-19 with contact tracing

Businesses allowed to resume operations from Tuesday will need to use the SafeEntry system to track the comings and goings of staff and reduce the risk of disease transmission. Here's what you need to know about the digital check-in system, which logs individuals' entry into a venue to facilitate contract tracing.

Q: Why must businesses implement Safe Management Measures before resuming activities from June 2?

A: Safe Management Measures will help provide a safe working environment and minimise risks of widespread re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community.

These measures include ensuring employees who can work from home continue to do so, reducing physical interaction and keeping a safe distance from others at workplaces, supporting contact tracing, keeping workplaces clean, and implementing health checks and protocols to manage potential Covid-19 cases.

Before resuming operations, the measures must be implemented in a sustainable manner and businesses must be prepared to undertake them for as long as necessary.

Effective implementation of these measures will help to avoid the need to restore tight restrictive measures. Action will be taken against errant employers, including the cessation of operations.

Q: How can businesses support contact tracing efforts?

A: As more activities and services gradually resume after the circuit breaker period ends, it is important that efforts to prevent and control the transmission of Covid-19 such as contact tracing and identification of Covid-19 clusters can be done quickly to limit the risk of further community transmission.

Businesses are required to implement SafeEntry at workplaces to help support and quicken efforts to prevent and control the transmission of Covid-19 by providing authorities with a record of individuals who enter and exit places. The records will reduce the time needed to identify potential close contacts of Covid-19 patients and potential Covid-19 clusters.

Businesses are encouraged to display QR codes prominently for self-checkout at exit points to remind individuals to check out. The public can also use SafeEntry via SingPass Mobile for a one-tap checkout within the application.

Q: How does SafeEntry work and where should it be implemented?

A: SafeEntry is the national digital check-in system that logs the NRIC or FIN and mobile numbers of individuals visiting hotspots, workplaces of essential services, as well as selected public venues to prevent and control the transmission of Covid-19.

The list of places where SafeEntry must be deployed will be updated at safeentry.gov.sg/deployment as more activities and services resume.

Q: Which SafeEntry mode should my business opt for — QR or NRIC?

A: Businesses may choose to provide both SafeEntry modes to cater to visitors who do not have a mobile phone and/or their identification cards with them. In addition to these two modes, there is a third mode of SafeEntry check-in/out via the SingPass Mobile app.

SafeEntry with NRIC will enable businesses to clear people more quickly. It is recommended for high-traffic venues and for places where there is a high percentage of visitors who may not be digitally savvy and who do not have newer phone models or/and data connectivity. For this mode, businesses need to allocate dedicated staff to perform NRIC scanning.

SafeEntry with QR may be more suitable for venues with lower traffic as no additional manpower is needed.