askST: Can a taxi driver ask me to mask up? What you need to know about easing of mask restrictions

SINGAPORE - Masks will not be required in most indoor settings from Monday (Aug 29) as Singapore takes a significant step towards living with Covid-19. The Straits Times answers some of the questions readers may have on the easing of mask restrictions.

Q: Do I need to wear a mask in a taxi, private-hire vehicle, school bus or private bus? What if the driver wants me to do so?

A: Masks will not be required in taxis, private-hire vehicles and private buses from Aug 29. A taxi driver can ask a passenger to put on a mask, for instance, but there is no law to enforce it.

Q: Do I have to wear a mask if I go to a concert or a crowded event? What if I refuse to do so?

A: These details will have to be worked out by the event organiser. If masks are necessary for certain events, the organiser will have to look into stating the need clearly, for instance, on the tickets, under the terms and conditions.

Q: What if my employer wants me to put on a mask in the office?

A: At the workplace, if there are specific high-risk settings where employers would require staff to don masks, the need can be explained to employees. Given the high level of compliance in Singapore, it is unlikely that employees would object to putting on masks without a good reason.

Q: Do I need to wear a mask at the airport?

A: Masks are optional in the airport. They are required on public transport - MRT and LRT trains, and public buses. Masks also have to be worn when commuters are at indoor boarding areas of bus interchanges and indoor MRT platforms.

Q: In the food and beverage (F&B) sector, what activities would require workers to put on masks/ spit guards?

A: Masks are needed during:

- The processing and preparation of ingredients, as well as cooking of food

- The packing of cooked and ready-to-eat food, as well as the handling of unsealed finished products, including produce sold in wet markets

- The dishing of cooked and ready-to-eat food before it is served to consumers

- The preparation of drinks

Masks are optional for:

- Waiters who serve food to diners

- Workers who deliver packed food to consumers

- Workers who clean tables and collect used utensils

- Cashiers and employees who collect payment from diners