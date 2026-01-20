Asking businesses for ‘financial contributions’ is standard practice, says US Embassy in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox



SINGAPORE – It is not out of the norm for US embassies around the world to ask for donations, the US Embassy in Singapore said, after a letter seeking donations drew criticism online.

The letter was sent to members of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Singapore , an association for international businesses seeking to establish or expand their presence in South-east Asia.

According to information on the organisation’s website, AmCham Singapore has more than 6,000 members from over 650 member companies .

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Singapore said in response to queries from The Straits Times on Jan 20 : “We plan to host a July 4 celebration befitting the day America celebrates as the most important milestone in our country’s history – 250 years of American Independence.

“We’re asking our private sector partners to support the event, just as every American embassy around the world does every year for Independence Day.”

In a letter dated Jan 8 , the US Embassy in Singapore called on businesses here to partner it and contribute financially to the embassy’s preparation for upcoming festivities, describing it as a “momentous occasion”.

The US Embassy, in the letter signed off by Ambassador Anjani Sinha , referred to the 250th anniversary of US independence. It also referred to the 60th year of US-Singapore diplomatic relations , which it will mark on April 4.

It also said that marking the 250th milestone is a “major” White House priority, and Singapore’s celebration is “part of that broader effort”.

Dr Sinha said in the letter: “Throughout 2026, we plan to celebrate these milestones with our friends in Singapore to honour the partnership between our two nations.

“Our celebration will depend on the generosity of American and Singaporean businesses. Your partnership and financial contributions will help us honour the history we are proud to share and inspire us to look to future opportunities.

“Given the unique historical significance of this year, we are encouraging our partners to consider substantially larger gifts than in previous years in support of our 250th anniversary.”

On social media, some commenters expressed disbelief that the US, a superpower with deep pockets, would need to ask for money for its celebrations.

Some of them jumped on the request for “substantially larger gifts”, joking that perhaps the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump were not enough to cover the costs.

However, others pointed out that if companies did not want to make a contribution, they were free to do so.

ST has contacted AmCham for comment.