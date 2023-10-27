Anywheel issues warning about scammers posing as its staff to cheat people of their money

SINGAPORE - Anywheel has warned of scammers who posed as its staff to cheat people of sums ranging between $30 and $50 in a ruse that is believed to have happened at the Orchard shopping belt.

The shared bicycle operator told The Straits Times that one of its workers was rearranging its bicycles along the stretch between 313@Somerset and Orchard Towers on Friday morning when he was approached by several members of the public.

They told the worker that they had been approached by people in white tops with a green Anywheel logo, who persuaded them to pay between $30 and $50 for a monthly subscription to the app-based bicycle-sharing service.

They asked the worker why they did not receive their subscription pass even though they had paid for it.

The worker reported the incident to the headquarters. Anywheel issued a scam alert on its social media accounts on the same day to clarify that it did not deploy people to sell its subscription plans.

Anywheel said that its uniform is green and features a white Anywheel logo, not white with a green Anywheel logo as described by the victims.

The company charges $6.90 for its seven-day pass, $9.90 for a 30-day pass and $26.90 for a 90-day pass, according to its website.

The victims said the scammers took payments in cash and by PayNow, and they even had Nets machine, according to Anywheel.

“Our staff will never request payments outside of our official app. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any inquiries or concerns,” said Anywheel.

It believes that, based on the victims’ accounts, the bogus staff are foreigners and the scam likely occurred over the weekend.

It is not clear how many victims there are and the total sum of money cheated.