Another of 31 remaining fugitives linked to S’porean-led, Cambodia-based scam ring arrested

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean who was among 31 remaining suspects on the run over their suspected links to a scam ring operating in Cambodia has been arrested.

Jayen Lee Jian Hao, 32, was nabbed by Thai police in Bangkok, before being handed over to the authorities here on Dec 4, said the Singapore police.

He is believed to be a member of an organised group based in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh and said to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims, said the police.

The group, operating from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, is believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported impersonation scam cases involving losses of at least $41 million.

Thirty-four suspects were initially on the run.

Two Singaporeans, deported from Cambodia and Thailand, were charged on Nov 17 .

One Malaysian was arrested by Cambodian police in Phnom Penh and deported to Malaysia before being handed over to the Singapore authorities on Nov 17. He was charged on Nov 18.

There are now 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians still at large.

The syndicate was allegedly run by Singaporean fugitive Ng Wei Liang , who is said to have recruited his older brother, cousin and girlfriend into the scheme.

While Ng remains on the run, the other three were charged in September under the Organised Crime Act.

The group’s activities were disrupted during a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Cambodian National Police on Sept 9 .

As part of ongoing investigations, SPF had earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the group.

Lee is slated to be charged on Dec 5 with facilitating the commission of a serious offence and aiding the illegal purpose of a locally linked criminal group under the Organised Crime Act.

If convicted, he faces a prison term of up to five years, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.