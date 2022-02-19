The Big Story Podcast: ST's Vikram Khanna analyses key Budget 2022 announcements

ST associate editor Vikram Khanna assesses the key points from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022 statement. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/ST
Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, hosted by Hairianto Diman and Olivia Quay.

ST's associate editor Vikram Khanna is the guest analyst in this episode, as he assesses the key points from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022 statement, and what it means for you.

On Monday (Feb 21), a round-table discussion, organised by ST and UOB, will be held.

The panel, to be moderated by Mr Khanna, will comprise UOB economist Barnabas Gan, Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo and Deloitte indirect tax and corporate secretarial services lead Richard Mackender. 

More at ST's Budget 2022 site.

Produced by: ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Teo Tong Kai

