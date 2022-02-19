The Big Story Podcast: ST's Vikram Khanna analyses key Budget 2022 announcements

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, hosted by Hairianto Diman and Olivia Quay.
ST's associate editor Vikram Khanna is the guest analyst in this episode, as he assesses the key points from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022 statement, and what it means for you.
On Monday (Feb 21), a round-table discussion, organised by ST and UOB, will be held.
The panel, to be moderated by Mr Khanna, will comprise UOB economist Barnabas Gan, Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo and Deloitte indirect tax and corporate secretarial services lead Richard Mackender.
More at ST's Budget 2022 site.
Produced by: ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Teo Tong Kai
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc
Discover ST podcasts:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Hairianto Diman on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamhairianto/?hl=en
Follow Olivia Quay on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oliviaquayhere/?hl=en
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!