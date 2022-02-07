Budget 2022
Brought to you by UOB
Top Stories
8 highlights to watch out for in Budget 2022
Ahead of Budget Day, Insight speaks to observers on what to expect, from tax changes to enhanced support measures.
ST-UOB Budget roundtable to discuss initiatives for a sustainable future
The discussion on Feb 21 will follow Budget speech on Feb 18.
Views
GST Hike
What you need to know about the impending GST hike
Is there a good reason to increase GST? Why not just tax the rich? Here are answers to 15 questions about the GST.
Inflation
Does inflation mean consumers have to keep paying more?
Controlling spending and focusing more on needs are essential at such uncertain times.
MAS' surprise policy move seen as attempt to manage inflation expectations, defend purchasing power
Economists tell ST that the impact of Covid-19 leaves Singapore in uncharted territory.
Support for firms
Going Green
No one succeeds until everyone succeeds in S'pore's low-carbon transition
Singapore cannot go green at any and all cost.
MPs suggest ways to further S'pore's green transition
19 MPs share their thoughts on how to help Singapore businesses and workers grasp opportunities in the green economy.
Singapore firms will get time to adapt to higher carbon tax
Measures will also be considered to ease the cost increase from the green transition for households.