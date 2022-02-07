Submitted by satokon on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 10:31

Budget 2022

8 highlights to watch out for in Budget 2022

Ahead of Budget Day, Insight speaks to observers on what to expect, from tax changes to enhanced support measures.

Budget 2022: Follow ST's live coverage on Lawrence Wong's speech on Feb 18
GST hike to go ahead as planned, may be in two stages, say experts
GST offset package can cover about 10 times cost of tax hike for some: Lawrence Wong
Budget 2022: Wealth taxes likely to address inequality, property taxes easiest to implement
Budget 2022: Less focus on Covid-19 support measures
Budget 2022: Revised carbon tax price, other green measures to be addressed
ST-UOB Budget roundtable to discuss initiatives for a sustainable future

The discussion on Feb 21 will follow Budget speech on Feb 18.

Views

Han Fook Kwang
Han Fook Kwang
GST hike: Relook timetable in the light of Covid-19 pandemic?
Vikram Khanna
Vikram Khanna
Three priorities for Budget 2022
Ovais Subhani
Ovais Subhani
Long-term gains outweigh short-term pain of GST hike
Terence Ho
Terence Ho
Let's bite the bullet on taxes and manpower rules
GST Hike

What you need to know about the impending GST hike

Is there a good reason to increase GST? Why not just tax the rich? Here are answers to 15 questions about the GST.

How to help mitigate the impact of a GST rise
Give economy more time to manage costs before GST hike, economists say
Extending GST to low-value imported goods will level playing field for local businesses: Indranee
Inflation

Managing the pressure of inflation: How bad will it get?
Does inflation mean consumers have to keep paying more?

Controlling spending and focusing more on needs are essential at such uncertain times.

MAS' surprise policy move seen as attempt to manage inflation expectations, defend purchasing power

Economists tell ST that the impact of Covid-19 leaves Singapore in uncharted territory.

Rice to bananas: How inflation has affected the prices of 5 grocery items in Singapore
What is inflation, why is it rising now and how does it affect consumers?
Support for firms

Budget 2022: S'pore firms looking to policy measures to ease manpower concerns, rising labour costs
Budget 2022: Support for firms to drive digital transformation, enhance Singapore's hub status
Singapore firms more upbeat this year as they look to digitalisation
Higher wages and clear career pathways for 3,000 waste management workers
Going Green

Outcome of carbon tax review to be announced at Budget 2022
No one succeeds until everyone succeeds in S'pore's low-carbon transition

Singapore cannot go green at any and all cost.

MPs suggest ways to further S'pore's green transition

19 MPs share their thoughts on how to help Singapore businesses and workers grasp opportunities in the green economy.

Singapore firms will get time to adapt to higher carbon tax

Measures will also be considered to ease the cost increase from the green transition for households.

