‘Always double-check the URL, don’t be like me’: Victim of WhatsApp Web impersonation scam

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old man fell victim to an impersonation scam after he inadvertently accessed a fake “WhatsApp Web” phishing link on Oct 29.

The man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Fidie and who works at a construction firm, clicked on the first search result for “WhatsApp Web” on Google, not realising that this was not the official site.

He scanned the QR code there, which allowed scammers to log into his account from their own device.

Pretending to be Mr Fidie, they contacted 10 of his colleagues, including his boss, asking that they urgently lend “him” thousands of dollars for a family emergency.

One colleague fell for the ruse, and transferred $1,000 to a bank account designated by the scammers within half an hour of being asked.

He did not check with Mr Fidie, even though the scammers’ messages were in English and not Malay, which Mr Fidie typically uses to communicate with him.

Mr Fidie told The Straits Times that he felt bad that his colleague, who has four young children, lost money to the scam and has repaid him. “We trust each other,” he said.

The scammers’ activities happened without Mr Fidie’s knowledge, as the scammers had archived the chats – hiding them from Mr Fidie’s list of WhatsApp chats – so he could not see what was going on.

He found out he had been scammed only a day after accessing the phishing link, when another colleague contacted by the scammers noticed that the language used was uncharacteristic of Mr Fidie, and brought it to his attention.

Mr Fidie quickly informed everyone he knew about the scam, and was told of the $1,000 loss.

The police have issued two advisories in the past month, warning of “WhatsApp Web” phishing links that open the door to impersonation scams.

From Nov 1 to 13 alone, such scams have claimed at least 93 victims and $176,000 in losses.

One of these victims is a 37-year-old accountant who wanted to be identified only as Ms KY.

A frequent user of “WhatsApp Web” at work, she unknowingly accessed a phishing link to the site on Nov 1 – the first link that she saw on Google.

She recalled that her first attempt at scanning the QR code on the fake site failed, but did not think too much of it and simply scanned it a second time.

The first scan would have given the scammers access to her account.