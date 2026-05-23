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MUIS said the delay could involve about 400 sheep and affect four mosques here.

SINGAPORE - Muslims intending to perform the korban ritual in Singapore with local operator The Meat Brothers (TMB) have been offered alternative options, including a full refund or overseas slaughter of livestock.

This comes after TMB said on May 23 that it would not be able to import the livestock from Australia in time for the annual slaughter, as it has yet to receive the required export approval from the Australian authorities.

“Given the current situation, it is now increasingly clear that the livestock will not be able to enter Singapore in time,” it said.

Korban – which refers to the Islamic ritual of slaughtering farm animals such as sheep and lambs, and the subsequent distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy – is performed on Hari Raya Haji or over the following three days. Hari Raya Haji will take place in 2026 on May 27.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said in a media statement on May 21 that TMB’s export permit was pending, and that arrival of live sheep from Australia for korban services at some mosques may be delayed.

It said then that the delay could involve about 400 sheep, affecting Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang, Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque and Pusara Aman Mosque in Lim Chu Kang, and partially affecting Jamae Chulia Mosque in Chinatown, which has other suppliers.

On May 23, TMB said it would contact all those affected and offer alternative options, including a full refund.

If participants would like to continue performing korban this year, they may pick to have their korban slaughtered in Australia. The meat will then be sent directly to them.

Alternatively, they may choose for the korban to be performed in Medan, Indonesia. The meat will be shared with those who are eligible to receive the meat, including the needy, and the local community.

TMB said details regarding adjusted pricing or refund arrangements will be shared.

“We sincerely apologise for all shortcomings on our part,” it added.

MUIS said on May 23 that it appreciated TMB’s engagement with those affected, as well as TMB’s efforts to implement contingency arrangements.

The council said: “MUIS understands the disappointment and concerns experienced by affected sohibul korban (those intending to perform korban)... We seek the community’s understanding and dua (supplication) for all affected sohibul korban, and encourage everyone to extend support and compassion to one another during these blessed days of (the Islamic month of) Zulhijjah.”