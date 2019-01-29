Aloysius Pang's ashes scattered at sea

Actor Aloysius Pang is "liberated now", his parents said, as they scattered his ashes into the sea off Pulau Ubin.

His talent manager, Mr Dasmond Koh, shared this in an Instagram post yesterday afternoon.

Along with a picture of a boat at sea and the location tagged as "Pulau Ubin, Singapore", Mr Koh wrote: "Aloysius' parents would like me to convey this: He is liberated now.

"We sailed across the calm waters on this cloudy afternoon. At a spot near Pulau Ubin, we saw you descend slowly into the sea. This is the final farewell.

"You wouldn't want to trouble anyone. It's so you - the easy-going boy, as always. Thank you for trusting me and for working so hard in the last few years. As you begin your free-spirited adventure, remember to wait for me."

The post was written in Chinese, while an English translation was posted on the Instagram account of Mr Koh's media company, NoonTalk Media.

Mr Pang died last week after he was seriously injured in the chest and abdomen during NSman training in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Defence said Corporal First Class (NS) Pang Wei Chong, 28, who was with the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, had been carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer on Jan 19 when he got caught between the gun barrel as it was being lowered and the cabin.



He was taken to Waikato Hospital, a regional trauma centre in Hamilton, south of Auckland, where his condition deteriorated, despite undergoing three operations.

His body was flown to Paya Lebar Air Base last Friday. Thousands of people, including fans, celebrities and politicians, turned up at his wake at the weekend to pay their respects.

On Sunday, he was accorded a military funeral service and was cremated at Mandai Crematorium.