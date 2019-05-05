Aloysius Pang case, sexual harassment on House agenda

The findings from an investigation into actor Aloysius Pang's death in January, after a training accident, will be presented by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen when Parliament sits tomorrow.

Dr Ng will also set out in his ministerial statement the follow-up actions that will be taken.

The House is expected to sit for three days, during which the parliamentarians will also debate the issues of offering better protection from sexual harassment and expanding the integrated resorts.

At least 10 MPs have filed questions on the furore arising from the social media postings of National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduate Monica Baey, according to the agenda for tomorrow's session issued by the Clerk of Parliament on Friday.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram last month to express her frustration that the university had not done more against fellow NUS student Nicholas Lim, who filmed her in the shower at Eusoff Hall last November.

Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) wants to know, among other things, what forms of training are provided at educational institutions to address sexual harassment and assault cases, including support for victims.

Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) has asked how the police assess whether a person should be given a conditional warning, as well as the proportion of suspects given the warning and who were subsequently rehabilitated.

Mr Lim, also aged 23, had been given a conditional warning by the police after Ms Baey reported the incident to them.

Also on the parliamentary agenda during question time is the $9 billion expansion plan for the two integrated resorts in Singapore.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) wants an update on problem gambling in Singapore, and an assessment of the effectiveness of safeguards to prevent gambling addiction so far.

Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) has suggested that the increase in casino entry fees be channelled to funding healthcare costs for Singaporeans.

Amendments to the Road Traffic Act will be introduced tomorrow.

Four Bills will also be debated during the three-day sitting.

They include:

• an amendment to the Pioneer Generation Fund Act to cater to the Merdeka Generation;

• the Criminal Law Reform Bill;

• the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill, which will require online news sites to publish corrections or warnings on fake news, or even take down such articles; and

• the Protection from Harassment (Amendment) Bill.