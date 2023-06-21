Almost all ex-Jemaah Islamiah members successfully reintegrated into society: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – Almost 90 per cent of about 140 Singaporeans who were dealt with for terrorism-related activities have been successfully reintegrated into society, including 53 of 58 ex-members of Jemaah Islamiah (JI).

But this did not happen easily. The Government faced a difficult decision after arresting the members of the JI group in 2003, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday.

“What would we do with these individuals?”

The idea of rehabilitating and reintegrating terrorists was unheard of back then; no other country was doing it systematically.

“But we knew that these terrorists had been radicalised by a distorted understanding of Islam, which is a religion of peace, not violence.”

The authorities also knew that these individuals were not just JI members or radicals, he added.

“They were also individuals with families; they had parents and spouses who loved and cared for them, and children who relied on them.”

The Government decided to forge its own way to give these individuals a chance at reintegrating and returning to society, and approached leaders of the Muslim community, Ustaz Ali Haji Mohamad and Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan, to help counsel the detainees and share Islam’s true teachings.

The two leaders pulled together a group of Islamic scholars and teachers and formed the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), which marks its 20th anniversary in 2023.

Mr Wong, speaking at its Annual Retreat at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa on Wednesday, said the group has been a key partner of the Government’s in countering the threat of terrorism and extremism, and its success is a testament to what Islam truly stands for.

Terrorism may not be top of mind for many Singaporeans today, but the threat of radicalism and extremism remains high, he added.

Mr Wong said that global terrorist groups like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda continue to rebuild their strength and remain determined to sow disorder and chaos by conducting attacks in other countries, including Singapore.

The groups have become more sophisticated at using digital platforms like social media to spread propaganda and incite their followers to conduct attacks.