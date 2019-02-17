All you need to know about Singapore Budget 2019 with The Straits Times' live coverage

SINGAPORE - This year's Budget will be announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament at 3.30pm on Monday (Feb 18).

Will this be an election Budget, amid expectations that early polls may be called this year? Will there be an increase in government spending? What will Mr Heng prioritise as a leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation team?

Ms Chua, who will take part in the Facebook Live discussion, said this will be the first Budget presented by Mr Heng as a clear successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"Mr Heng has an opportunity to take back the political initiative from critics, with a Budget speech and fiscal policy that bring everyone, including naysayers, on board the journey to the future," said Ms Chua, 50.

Ms Khalik, 64, will discuss the much talked about Merdeka Generation Package. The multi-billion-dollar package for Singaporeans born in the 1950s will help cushion the impact of rising healthcare costs for nearly half a million people.

Mr Velloor, 60, meanwhile, notes that this is a particularly critical year for the Budget amid an increasingly challenging external environment, including trade tensions between the United States and China.

"We can expect Mr Heng to talk about ways to help companies grow in the region and have a wider footprint in Asia," he said.

Multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, 31, will facilitate the discussion.

