All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

SINGAPORE - From Sunday (Dec 27), all travellers entering Singapore with a travel history in the past 14 days to South Korea must serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

The new measure kicks in from 11.59pm on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday, due to the sustained surge in cases in South Korea.

The measure will also apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the reciprocal green lane arrangement between Singapore and South Korea because of the increased risk of community spread.

On Nov 2, travellers from South Korea were allowed to serve their 14-day SHN at a place of residence.

Travellers from Hong Kong, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Thailand are still allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence, said the Health Ministry.

They would need to fulfil criteria such as occupying their place of residence alone.

MOH said: "As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.

"Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website."