Coronavirus: Singapore, South Korea to start fast lane for essential business and official travel on Friday

SINGAPORE - Singapore and South Korea have concluded a fast-lane arrangement which will allow for essential business and official travel between the two countries from Friday (Sept 4).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday that the arrangement will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery. It added that the necessary public health safeguards will be in place.

Eligible travellers will have to abide by the mutually agreed terms and prevailing public health measures in both countries.

These conditions include pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days after their arrival.

More details about the fast-lane arrangements and application process will be published on the SafeTravel website by Friday.

MFA said that Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his South Korean counterpart, Ms Kang Kyung-wha, spoke on the phone on Wednesday, with both welcoming the conclusion of the fast-lane talks.

It said the ministers also reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation to jointly overcome both countries' common challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second fast lane Singapore has announced in as many days, after a pact with Brunei on Tuesday.

The Republic also has an agreement for such travel with China and Malaysia.