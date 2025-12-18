All town councils got top ratings for governance, except Ang Mo Kio, in last MND review before GE2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) received an amber rating, the second band out of three, as it had two administrative oversights, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Dec 18.

It did not publish the changes to its re-appointed vice-chairperson and members in the Government e-Gazette by the statutory deadline.

It also did not complete the required funds transfers to two of its bank accounts, including its sinking fund, by the statutory deadline for the first quarter of the 2024 financial year.

The town council retrospectively published the changes and transferred the funds, noted the report which covered the financial year from April 2024 to March 2025.

The latest report was the last performance review of 17 town councils ahead of the 2025 General Election, which was held on May 3. It reflected the town councils’ performance on their financial statements, auditors’ reports and compliance with the Town Councils Act and rules over the last financial year.

Two new town councils have since been formed in Jalan Kayu and Punggol following the election and the redrawing of boundaries, bringing the total up to 19.

In giving AMKTC an amber rating, MND had identified two instances of non-compliance with the Town Councils Act and the Town Councils Financial Rules. AMKTC covered estates in Ang Mo Kio GRC and Kebun Baru and Yio Chu Kang SMCs.

“As the non-compliances were cases of administrative oversight that have since been rectified, they were considered as two low-severity observations,” said MND in the report. The lowest possible performance band is red.

The Straits Times has contacted AMKTC for comment.

Three other town councils - Nee Soon, Pasir Ris-Punggol and Sengkang - were flagged for not obtaining the Housing Board’s consent prior to commencing works on common property. HDB’s retrospective consent was sought and given.

As all these infractions were of low severity, the town councils were still banded green, stated the report.

MND also found that all town councils generally reported surpluses for the 2024 financial year.

“By maintaining a sustainable financial position, town councils can continue to carry out more town improvement projects that benefit residents,” said MND.

It added that the Government would continue to monitor town councils’ financial positions and work with them to ensure their long-term financial sustainability.

In the 2024 report, Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council was singled out with an amber rating for not obtaining approval from the authorities before commencing work on three projects and disbursing funds for these. It received a green rating in the latest review.

The Dec 18 report is the second part of an annual report released by MND. The first part of the report, released mid-year, rates their performance on operations such as estate cleanliness and maintenance.

All town councils received green ratings in the June report.