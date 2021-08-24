All 62 Covid-19 cases in North Coast Lodge fully vaccinated; first 3 cases identified through wastewater surveillance

SINGAPORE - All 62 Covid-19 cases detected among migrant workers from the North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands on Monday (Aug 23) were fully vaccinated, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday.

The first three cases were detected through rostered routine testing, which also coincided with a positive signal from wastewater tests, said MOM in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Wastewater testing looks out for Covid-19 viral fragments which are shed by individuals in their stool.

It complements rostered routine testing in dormitories for early detection of Covid-19 transmission, which facilitates intervention and the isolation of cases.

The remaining cases at the dormitory were detected through pre-emptive testing.

"All of them were fully vaccinated, and were either asymptomatic or had mild ARI (acute respiratory infection) symptoms. They have been moved to a healthcare facility for further care and treatment," said MOM.

Close contacts of the 62 confirmed cases have also been isolated, with Safety Time Out notices issued by the Building and Construction Authority to work sites where the infected workers had been working, added the ministry.

All residents of the dormitory will also be tested frequently over the next few weeks.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday that around 2,200 workers had been swabbed so far, and testing for the remaining 3,200 residents was under way.

As a precaution, all residents at the dormitory have been placed under a movement restriction order.

Under the movement restriction order, workers must remain in their room for 14 days while the necessary investigations and clinical assessments are carried out.

They must also adhere to safe living measures and maintain strict safe distancing while remaining within their rooms.

MOM did not respond to queries about how many of the dorm's residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and when the movement restriction order will end.

To help contain the spread of Covid-19, the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group under MOM continues to enforce Safe Living Measures at the dormitories, and maintain a tight surveillance on migrant workers with ARI symptoms.

The ACE Group has been actively vaccinating all migrant workers since February.