94 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 59 linked to dormitory in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - There were 94 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Monday afternoon (Aug 23), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, 59 cases were linked to North Coast Lodge in Woodlands, and were detected through testing operations conducted from Aug 21.

This was after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day during rostered routine testing.

So far, around 2,200 workers have been swabbed, and testing for the remaining 3,200 residents is under way. The confirmed cases are mostly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

As a precautionary measure, all residents at the dormitory have been placed on movement restriction order.

Of the remaining 35 locally transmitted cases, 16 were linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.

The remaining 19 were unlinked cases.

The locally transmitted cases include two seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also four imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH. Two of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

As at Monday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stood at 66,576.

MOH will give more details later on Monday night.