All 26 Hua Zai food outlets closed until June 14 due to likely Covid-19 transmission

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among people who work at Hua Zai food outlets after finding likely ongoing transmission.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, all 26 Hua Zai outlets, which sell roasted meat, will be closed to the public from Tuesday (June 1) to June 14, said MOH.

Since May 30, the Hua Zai outlet in NTUC Foodfare at Block 308 Anchorvale Road has been closed.

The cluster linked to the coffeeshop now has nine cases associated with it.

A 26-year-old delivery rider for the Pizza Hut outlet in Hougang Green and a 37-year-old resident at Mindsville @ Napiri - a home for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities - were among the seven unlinked cases reported on Tuesday.

The delivery rider was tested for Covid-19 on May 26 as part of the ministry's special testing operations for delivery riders working in Hougang, and his test result was negative then.

On Monday, he developed a fever, cough, chills and loss of taste, and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic.

The delivery rider was immediately isolated when his antigen rapid test came back positive for the virus.

His polymerase chain reaction test came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Tuesday.

There were also eight linked cases in the community, including two pre-schoolers aged two and four.

The two-year-old is from Carpe Diem at 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive and was last in school on May 14.

The four-year-old is from My First Skool at 322B Anchorvale Link and was last in school on May 12.

Read the full MOH press release here.