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Vessel Ever Lovely has since completed its transit through the waterway, and is continuing its voyage as scheduled.

SINGAPORE - The Singapore-flagged ship that was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on June 25 sustained minor damage to its bridge area and has since completed its transit through the waterway.

All 21 crew members are safe, with no Singaporeans on board, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement o n June 26.

The authority said it was aware that the container ship Ever Lovely was hit while leaving the Strait of Hormuz at about 10pm (Singapore time) that day.

The incident – which took place 3.6 nautical miles off Oman’s Khawr Naiwah – occurred hours after Iran warned ships that the only route through the Strait of Hormuz was through its waters.

The vessel is owned by Singapore container shipping company Evergreen Marine (Asia), a subsidiary of Taiwan’s public-listed Evergreen Marine.

According to Evergreen Marine’s ShipmentLink portal, the 101,063 gross tonnage vessel was built in 2015.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Evergreen Marine said the damage was limited to the eaves of the bridge and two of the bridge windows.

The main engine, navigation instruments and essential shipboard systems are operating normally, and the vessel is seaworthy, the company said. The vessel and all cargo are also safe.

The company added that the ship was following the recommended route of the British navy agency UKMTO while passing through the strait.

Many ships had been transiting the vital waterway on its southern side, keeping close to the Omani coast, The New York Times reported.

The attack was attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two senior US officials.

The vessel is now continuing its voyage, with the MPA saying it will remain in close contact with the vessel’s management and provide necessary assistance.

MPA said it is is “deeply concerned about the incident, which was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law”.

“All actions affecting international shipping must fully comply with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and not endanger the safety of seafarers and ships at sea,” it said.