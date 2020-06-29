Advance bookings needed at some spots

Tourist attractions approved to reopen from Wednesday are gearing up to welcome smaller groups of visitors, with safety measures in place.

Some, like Wildlife Reserves Singapore, will be reopening their ticketed attractions in phases and advance bookings will be required.

Mr Mike Barclay, group chief executive of Mandai Park Holdings, said the Jurong Bird Park, River Safari and Singapore Zoo will reopen to the public on July 6, while members will be able to visit from Friday.

The Night Safari will reopen at a later date so that staff can focus on resuming daytime operations first.

The three parks will operate at 25 per cent of their usual capacity, and visitors will be required to pre-book tickets online.

"We have stepped up our disinfection protocols and the application of contactless payment solutions, and we will use technology to help us monitor in-park numbers and spacing within our parks," Mr Barclay said.

Gardens by the Bay said it will be reopening the Flower Dome first on July 11. Friends of the Gardens members will be able to visit from as early as Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale on July 7 through its website and newly launched app. The app will allow visitors to buy and scan tickets, check in and out using SafeEntry, and get real-time updates on crowd levels.

Physical ticketing counters at Gardens by the Bay will remain closed until the end of September, and tickets purchased through the app will be discounted by $1 during this period, the statement said.

Singapore's two integrated resorts are also taking a cautious approach to reopening.

Mr Mike Barclay, group chief executive of Mandai Park Holdings, said the Jurong Bird Park, River Safari and Singapore Zoo will reopen to the public on July 6, while members will be able to visit from Friday. The Night Safari will reopen at a later date so that staff can focus on resuming daytime operations first.

Resorts World Sentosa said its Universal Studios theme park and S.E.A Aquarium will reopen on Wednesday and Saturday respectively. Both will open four days a week with staggered operating hours for a start, and will require advance reservations.

The casino, which will open its doors to Genting Rewards members and annual levy holders on Wednesday, will see anti-microbial-coated acrylic "safety shields" installed at all gaming tables and machines, among other measures.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) said the ArtScience Museum and Sands SkyPark Observation Deck will reopen to Sands Rewards members first.

Other venues within the complex, such as the hotel and Marquee nightclub, will resume later in line with government guidelines, it said.

Sands Rewards Club members holding gold status or higher as well as annual levy holders will be allowed to visit the casino from Wednesday.

MBS said it has trained more than 1,000 staff members to take on safe distancing roles to ensure both guests and employees adhere to the rules.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay