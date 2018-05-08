Addenda to President's Address: Secure nation, world-class city

SINGAPORE - Government ministries are releasing their addenda to President Halimah Yacob's Address this week. Here are the highlights of Tuesday's (May 8) addenda, which are grouped into two broad themes.
Safe and Secure Nation
Ministry of Home Affairs
- Integrated use of cameras and sensors islandwide to identify crime and security threats
- New Web portals for the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
- More training opportunities for Home Team officers on digital transformation
- Install Automated External Defibrillators in all Housing Board estates by 2019 and to pilot them in private condominiums
"We will further integrate our island-wide network of cameras and sensors to enhance sense-making, and enable us to identify and deal effectively with security threats and criminal activities." - Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam
Ministry of Defence
- Develop new fighting concepts
- Reduce physical demands of selected national service vocations through technology
- Conduct more joint security training operations with the police
- Consider full-time national servicemen's interests when assigning vocations
National Security Coordination Secretariat
- Use disruptive technologies to identify emerging security risks
- Analyse how utilities, information and people intersect and the resulting vulnerabilities
- Train public officers to recognise security risks
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Strengthen Asean centrality and cooperation in areas such as cyber security and counter-terrorism
- Deepen cooperation and maintain relevance with regional and key partners like the US and China, as well as neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia
- Continue upholding international law and support the peaceful resolution of disputes
- Improve consular support to overseas Singaporeans, step up engagement both at home and abroad to combat deliberate online falsehoods about Singapore
A World-class City
Ministry of Transport
- Development of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail and Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link
- Rail network to be expanded by another 130km by 2030, with construction of the Thomson-East Coast Line underway, and the Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line to follow
- Enhance rail reliability through asset renewal and more intensive maintenance
- All public buses to be wheelchair accessible by 2020
- Expansion of airport and sea port
Ministry of National Development
- Meeting the housing needs of Singaporeans at various life stages, including developing new town Tengah and piloting an assisted living project.
- Link the 24km Rail Corridor to parks, nature areas and trails by 2021
- Continue with plans to have 90 per cent of Singaporeans live within a 10-minute walk to a park by 2030; expand green corridors from 310km to 400km
- Double the adoption of more productive construction methods to 40 per cent of all new projects by 2020
- Develop new regional centres in Jurong, Punggol and Woodlands
"We want to be an inclusive city for Singaporeans of all ages and abilities; a home where everyone has a place, and everyone belongs. To achieve this, we must move beyond the status quo... We want to partner all Singaporeans – the community, businesses, and other stakeholders – to shape our future city together." - National Development Minister Lawrence Wong
Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources
- Undertake voluntary national review of the Sustainable Development Goals at the United Nations in July 2018
- Implementation of mandatory reporting of packaging data and packaging waste reduction plans by 2021
- Carbon tax to take effect from 2019, to provide an economywide price signal to spur reduction of emissions
- 320 sensor stations set up islandwide as part of Singapore's Smart Water Grid to monitor 5,500km of water distribution pipe network in real-time
- Opening of seven out of 20 new hawker centres, which will be up by 2027
"Since independence, we have pursued our vision of a liveable and sustainable Singapore... Today, we enjoy a clean environment, flowing taps, and vibrant green and blue spaces. (My ministry) will build on the legacy of our pioneers and stay true to their spirit of innovation, as we tackle the effects of climate change and current environmental challenges." - Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli