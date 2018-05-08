Addenda to President's Address: Secure nation, world-class city

SINGAPORE - Government ministries are releasing their addenda to President Halimah Yacob's Address this week. Here are the highlights of Tuesday's (May 8) addenda, which are grouped into two broad themes.

Safe and Secure Nation

Ministry of Home Affairs



PHOTO: ST FILE



Integrated use of cameras and sensors islandwide to identify crime and security threats

New Web portals for the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority

More training opportunities for Home Team officers on digital transformation

Install Automated External Defibrillators in all Housing Board estates by 2019 and to pilot them in private condominiums

"We will further integrate our island-wide network of cameras and sensors to enhance sense-making, and enable us to identify and deal effectively with security threats and criminal activities." - Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam

Ministry of Defence



PHOTO: ST FILE



Develop new fighting concepts

Reduce physical demands of selected national service vocations through technology

Conduct more joint security training operations with the police

Consider full-time national servicemen's interests when assigning vocations

National Security Coordination Secretariat

Use disruptive technologies to identify emerging security risks

Analyse how utilities, information and people intersect and the resulting vulnerabilities

Train public officers to recognise security risks

Ministry of Foreign Affairs



PHOTO: REUTERS



Strengthen Asean centrality and cooperation in areas such as cyber security and counter-terrorism

Deepen cooperation and maintain relevance with regional and key partners like the US and China, as well as neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia

Continue upholding international law and support the peaceful resolution of disputes

Improve consular support to overseas Singaporeans, step up engagement both at home and abroad to combat deliberate online falsehoods about Singapore

A World-class City

Ministry of Transport



PHOTO: ST FILE



Development of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail and Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link

Rail network to be expanded by another 130km by 2030, with construction of the Thomson-East Coast Line underway, and the Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line to follow

Enhance rail reliability through asset renewal and more intensive maintenance

All public buses to be wheelchair accessible by 2020

Expansion of airport and sea port

Ministry of National Development



PHOTO: ST FILE



Meeting the housing needs of Singaporeans at various life stages, including developing new town Tengah and piloting an assisted living project.

Link the 24km Rail Corridor to parks, nature areas and trails by 2021

Continue with plans to have 90 per cent of Singaporeans live within a 10-minute walk to a park by 2030; expand green corridors from 310km to 400km

Double the adoption of more productive construction methods to 40 per cent of all new projects by 2020

Develop new regional centres in Jurong, Punggol and Woodlands

"We want to be an inclusive city for Singaporeans of all ages and abilities; a home where everyone has a place, and everyone belongs. To achieve this, we must move beyond the status quo... We want to partner all Singaporeans – the community, businesses, and other stakeholders – to shape our future city together." - National Development Minister Lawrence Wong

Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources



PHOTO: ST FILE



Undertake voluntary national review of the Sustainable Development Goals at the United Nations in July 2018

Implementation of mandatory reporting of packaging data and packaging waste reduction plans by 2021

Carbon tax to take effect from 2019, to provide an economywide price signal to spur reduction of emissions

320 sensor stations set up islandwide as part of Singapore's Smart Water Grid to monitor 5,500km of water distribution pipe network in real-time

Opening of seven out of 20 new hawker centres, which will be up by 2027