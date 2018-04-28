Asean must find new areas, fresh commitment to work together: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - Asean needs to find new areas and fresh commitment to work together, so that the grouping can remain central to the region's architecture and future, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (April 28).

"Asean can only maintain its centrality if it is a substantial endeavour, if its members see value in the shared enterprise," he said at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Asean Summit, which Singapore is hosting as this year's Asean chairman.

The alternative of a looser Asean, in which each member state is left to fend for itself and goes its own separate way, will make the grouping less relevant not only to its members but also its partners and other powers, he added.

"Individually, the Asean member states will find it hard to make much impact on their own. But when we speak in one collective Asean voice, we can be effective," said PM Lee.

It is therefore important for Asean to redouble its integration and community-building efforts.

PM Lee added: "Asean has to adapt and integrate further, to remain a central, dynamic driving force that can deal with the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century."

Among these challenges are a shift in the strategic balance of the world and the region, with new powers including China and India growing in strength and influence.

Free trade has also come under pressure, and trade tensions between US and China are a "worrying concern", said PM Lee, as he set out why Asean has to speak in a collective voice to be effective as it reacts to these major external trends.