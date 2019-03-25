Accident victim a doting mum, loving wife

The cleaner who was killed last Friday after a taxi ran into her in Alexandra Road was a doting mother and wife who expressed love in her own quiet way.

The 66-year-old would wait for her two daughters to come home every night before turning in, and was extra thoughtful to her husband of more than 40 years, said her younger daughter, Ms Lim, 30, who works in sales.

The accident has left the whole family - especially the victim's 64-year-old husband - heartbroken, said Ms Lim, who declined to give her full name and who wanted her mother to be known as Madam Teng.

"My father is affected the most... Whenever he sees my mother's body at the wake, he would quietly walk away to one side to cry," she said, her eyes tearing up as she spoke to The Straits Times at her mother's wake yesterday evening.

A 72-year-old SMRT taxi driver ploughed into Madam Teng and another 32-year-old woman at about 7pm last Friday. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man lost consciousness prior to the accident, said the police.

While the other woman has reportedly recovered, Madam Teng died from her injuries in hospital at around 9pm that day, said Ms Lim.

She said the family learnt of the accident and Madam Teng's death at close to midnight and were unable to see her for the last time.

DEVASTATED My father is affected the most... Whenever he sees my mother's body at the wake, he would quietly walk away to one side to cry. MS LIM, the younger of two daughters of Madam Teng, the 66-year-old cleaner who was killed last Friday.

"We're all very devastated," said Ms Lim, adding that the family now want answers on how the accident happened.

Ms Lim said the family have been watching and studying videos of the accident taken by other drivers and circulated on social media.

"I can't accept it. The whole accident seems so dramatic. I want to know how the investigation is going on," she said, adding that she hopes to see the video of the accident from the taxi driver's in-car camera.

In response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday evening, SMRT's vice-president of corporate communications, Ms Margaret Teo, said: "We have reached out to the family of the deceased on Sunday night. Our priority is their well-being and we shall render all necessary support during this difficult time."

Earlier this month, a ComfortDelGro taxi driver fainted while driving on the East Coast Parkway and collided with a centre divider. His passenger then alighted in the middle of the expressway.

ComfortDelGro said then that the cabby had "blacked out momentarily", and when the driver regained consciousness, he realised that his passenger had disembarked.

Mr Gerard Pereira, a Singapore Safety Driving Centre training manager, said that many a time, fatigue sets in when drivers have been at the wheel for an extended period of time without a break, especiallyfor cabbies whose livelihoods depend on driving.

For motorists who encounter a driver whose vehicle is out of control, Mr Pereira said they should slow down as much as possible, and try to sound the horn to alert the driver who might have dozed off.

Police said investigations are ongoing. Madam Teng's funeral will be held tomorrow morning.