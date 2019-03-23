Taxi driver crashes into pedestrians at Alexandra Road junction, killing elderly woman

SINGAPORE - An SMRT taxi driver who lost consciousness behind the wheel ploughed into pedestrians in Queenstown on Friday evening (March 22), resulting in the death of a 66-year-old woman.

Two others, including the 72-year-old driver, were injured in the accident at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Alexandra Road, the police said on Saturday.

The police, who were alerted at about 7pm, said that the driver and two women, aged 32 and 66, were taken to the National University Hospital.

The 66-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, they added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the taxi driver had lost consciousness prior to the accident. He is currently assisting in police investigations.

A video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Friday night shows the taxi driver beating the red light and abruptly making a right turn, crossing into the path of vehicles that were heading straight.

Dashboard camera footage from another angle then shows that the taxi driver had turned on his hazard lights and changed lanes before making the turn.

Several pedestrians were seen crossing the road when the taxi driver crashed into them.

A woman is later pictured lying on a stretcher on the road as paramedics attend to her.

In response to queries, SMRT vice-president of corporate communications Margaret Teo said that the company was saddened to hear that one of the pedestrians had died.

"Our immediate priority is to try to get in touch with all the affected families to render assistance and support," she said.

"Meanwhile, we are extending our full cooperation to the police in their investigations into the accident."