10 people taken to hospital, 100 evacuated after fire erupts in Yishun block of flats

SINGAPORE - Ten people, including a police officer, were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at Block 141 in Yishun Ring Road on Tuesday morning (June 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire in the master bedrooms of the third, fourth and fifth floor units at around 8.30am.

Some 100 residents living in units up to the 10th floor had self-evacuated before the SCDF arrived.

Videos circulating online show bright orange flames engulfing the units on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

Dense grey smoke can be seen billowing towards the flats above.

SCDF said the fire was extinguished with three water jets. Five off-duty SCDF personnel who were in the vicinity rendered assistance with medical and firefighting operations.

At the height of the firefighting operation, an additional jet of water was sprayed on the exterior of the block to suppress the fire which was leaping out from the bedroom windows, SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said at the scene that four units were "completely charred" by the fire and that it started in a unit with an old woman.

"Thankfully, the damages are limited to these four units... Within six minutes (of the fire starting), the fire bikes from Yishun Fire Station were here and within another minute or so the fire engines were here... The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes," he said.

The occupants of the four units have been given shelter at the Chong Pang Community Centre and the Housing Development Board will provide them with temporary housing.

"We have an ageing population and fire accidents, I think we need to be careful about that. We are lucky that there were no fatalities but we will do everything we can to help people," Mr Shanmugam added.