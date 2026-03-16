About 36,000 MOE teachers, allied educators to get pay rise of 2% to 9% from Oct 1

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The salaries of education officers, allied educators and MOE kindergarten educators were last reviewed in 2022, said MOE.

SINGAPORE – About 36,000 educators will receive a 2 per cent to 9 per cent increase in their monthly salaries from October, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on March 16.

About 33,000 education officers, 1,700 allied educators and 1,100 MOE kindergarten educators will receive the salary adjustments from Oct 1.

The move is to ensure that their overall salary packages remain competitive and to enable the ministry to continue attracting and retaining good educators, said MOE.

It added that the salaries of education officers, allied educators and MOE kindergarten educators were last reviewed in 2022.

“Teachers are the core of our education system. Beyond the salary adjustments, MOE will continue to provide opportunities for our officers to learn and develop throughout the course of their career,” said MOE.

Announcing the pay rise on social media on March 16, Education Minister Desmond Lee said: “We regularly review educator salaries to ensure that they remain competitive, so that we can continue to attract and retain high-quality educators.

“Our educators are the heart of our education system. Day in and day out, they go above and beyond to nurture our students and support their learning journey. To all our educators: Thank you for your service.”

Besides salary reviews, educators will continue to receive support for their professional growth through learning and development opportunities, said Mr Lee.

“As you continue on this important mission, know that we will continue to listen and do more to support you.”