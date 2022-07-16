A year after alleged murder in school, RVHS community has moved forward: MOE

SINGAPORE - On July 19 last year, a 16-year-old River Valley High School (RVHS) student allegedly murdered a fellow student, 13, in school.

One year on, the RVHS community has been able to move forward together, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Saturday (July 16).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, MOE said this was done with the overwhelming care, support and encouragement from Singaporeans.

The MOE spokesman said that over the past year, RVHS has made a concerted effort to look out for students and staff who need socio-emotional support.

"The school has been resourced with additional counsellors, and conducts mental well-being awareness talks for its students.

"Teachers actively seek to engage students with different learning and social-emotional needs and seek to establish a caring and enabling school environment," said the spokesman.

With the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures, RVHS has been able to resume school life and activities, MOE said.

Its students have actively participated in various school experiences such as orientations, hikes, learning journeys, the Singapore Youth Festival and the National School Games.

The campus has also been refurbished to create a warm and caring environment for the school community, MOE said.

It added that the school has also set up a student development hub to provide one-stop access to student wellness services, and a student activity centre to provide more spaces for student-led activities.

"All these measures have had a positive impact on RVHS students," said the MOE spokesman.

On July 19 last year, the suspect was taken into custody by the police and charged with murder the next day.

On July 27, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing delivered a statement in Parliament to address concerns from parents and the community, and from MPs who had filed parliamentary questions on the incident.