A total of 26 public places cleaned after visits by those in TTSH Covid-19 cluster

SINGAPORE - A total of 26 public places visited by Covid-19 patients linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster have undergone deep cleaning and disinfection.

Officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA) were deployed to monitor the cleaning and disinfection works to ensure that they were done according to NEA's guidelines, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said in a statement on Tuesday (May 4).

The statement also disclosed that four food and beverage outlets had been ordered to close following stepped-up enforcement checks by the authorities over the weekend.

These are Club Peaches, Alive @ SG Pub, Tangmen Restaurant and Club Empire. All the establishments except Club Empire are repeat offenders, and all four are located in Orchard Road.

This is the second time that the three repeat offenders have had to close.

All had breached Covid-19 rules such as allowing customers to intermingle and serving alcohol after 10.30pm.

Eleven individuals were also fined over the weekend for breaching measures at F&B outlets. Nine of them committed their offences at Club Peaches.

The remaining two were fined $300 each for not wearing a mask at Tekka Centre despite multiple warnings from enforcement officers.



Club Peaches was found to have engaged hostesses, who intermingled with different groups of patrons across multiple tables on Feb 26, 2021. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



The ministry's statement on Tuesday said another 10 F&B outlets were fined for breaching safe management measures, while 63 people were fined for breaching such measures at parks and beaches.

"The fight against Covid-19 will be a long-drawn and difficult one," said the ministry.

It added that the resurgent waves of infection in many countries were sobering reminders of the potentially devastating threat posed by the pandemic.

"We seek everyone's cooperation to remain socially responsible and unwavering in our fight against Covid-19," it said.