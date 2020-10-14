A day with no new local Covid-19 cases no reason for complacency, virus still in the community: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - There were no local Covid-19 infections reported on Tuesday (Oct 13) for the first time in more than six months, but Education Minister Lawrence Wong warned against complacency and said Singapore will likely see new cases over time.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Mr Wong, who also co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said that the "virus has not been eradicated", adding that "it's still circulating in our community".

"The number is zero today (Tuesday), but we will likely see new cases popping up over time," said Mr Wong, who added that he understood people felt tired about the current measures and wanted to resume more activities.

"We still need to keep our guards up and stay very disciplined in complying with all the necessary safeguards. That's the mindset that will enable us to continue on this path of progressive re-opening in a safe and sustainable manner," he said.

Mr Wong also thanked frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and all who have been working hard to control the infection over the past few months.

On Tuesday, four imported Covid-19 infections were reported by the Ministry of Health, while no new cases from workers' dormitories were announced for the first time since March 25.

European governments have recently been imposing new restrictions and calling on their citizens to make sacrifices in a bid to contain a record increase in coronavirus cases.

The Czech Republic has closed schools and the Netherlands has shut down virtually all nighttime activity.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England beginning Wednesday, even as his top health adviser warned that will not be enough to curb the spread of the virus.

Europe recorded almost 700,000 new cases last week - the highest weekly count since the pandemic began - the World Health Organisation said in its latest report on Monday.