106 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 25 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 106 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Monday noon (Aug 2).

Of the local cases, 65 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 16 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 25 were unlinked cases.

Seven of the locally transmitted cases are seniors above 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Three of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while two developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 65,213.

Singapore has had 37 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Monday night.