940,000 households to get $134 million in S&CC rebates

SINGAPORE - About 940,000 Singaporean Housing Board households will receive Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates worth $134 million from April 2020 to March 2021, as the Government seeks to help Singaporean households with their expenses amid difficult economic times.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Wednesday (March 25) that eligible Singaporean households will each receive a total of 1½ to 3½ months of S&CC rebates depending on their flat type, as part of the support package announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget Speech in February.

They will be notified through letters from end-March, and will receive their quarterly S&CC rebates in April, July and October, as well as January 2021.

Those with one-room and two-room flats will receive 3½ months' worth of payouts; those with three- and four-room flats will get 2½ months; those with five-room flats will get two months' worth.

Executive or multi-generation flat owners will still be eligible for 1½ months' worth of payouts for financial year 2020.

The S&CC rebate has been paid out annually by the Government since 2013 to help directly offset HDB households' S&CC payments.

In financial year 2019, 930,000 households got $132 million in S&CC rebates; about 900,000 got it as part of Budget 2018.

The 1½ to 3½ months paid out to flats depending on eligibility has remained constant.

Those with questions relating to S&CC rebate payment can contact their town councils while those with questions about their eligibility can call 1800-866-3078 between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays, or e-mail sccrebates@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg