$132 million in rebates to be given to over 900,000 HDB households

SINGAPORE - About 930,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats can expect to receive Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates from April 2019 to March 2020.

The Ministry of Finance highlighted on Wednesday (March 27) that the amount disbursed from the rebates, which were announced during this year's Budget to help households with expenses, will amount to $132 million this year.

The S&CC rebate has been paid out annually by the Government since 2013. It will be used to directly offset a household's S&CC payment.

In total, each eligible Singaporean household will get between 1½ and 3½ months of rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.

From the end of March, eligible households will receive a letter with more details on the rebates.

Those living in one- and two-room flats can expect one month's rebate in April, July and October this year, and half a month's in January 2020.

Those in three- and four-room flats will receive one month's rebate in April, and half a month's rebate in July and October this year as well as in January 2020.

Households in five-room flats can expect half a month's rebate in all four months. Those in Executive and Multi-Generation flats will receive half a month's rebate in April, July and October.

The MOF said that households who pay their S&CC through Giro will have the necessary arrangements with their banks made by the town councils.

Anyone with inquiries on their household's eligibility for the S&CC rebate can call 1800-866-3078 between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays, or e-mail sccrebates@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg.