88 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 42 linked to Jurong Fishery Port, 25 linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 88 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday (July 18), including 25 cases linked to the growing cluster involving KTV outlets and nightclubs.

This brings the total number of cases in the KTV cluster to 173.

There were also 42 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

Of the 88 locally transmitted cases, 30 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

There were 48 other linked cases detected through surveillance, as well as 10 new unlinked cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases were four unvaccinated seniors above 70, who are at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, added MOH.

One of these cases was detected on arrival in Singapore, while three developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 63,073.