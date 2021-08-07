75 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, lowest daily figure in 3 weeks

SINGAPORE - There were 75 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Saturday afternoon (Aug 7). This is the lowest daily figure since July 17, when there were 60 locally transmitted cases.

Of the new cases, 50 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another nine linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 16 were new unlinked cases.

Of the locally transmitted cases, three are seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

As at Saturday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stood at 65,686.

MOH will give more details on Saturday night.

The Republic's coronavirus death toll rose to 41 on Friday after a 63-year-old unvaccinated man with a history of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday.

He was the fourth Covid-19 death reported in the past five days.