8 workers injured in Tuas fire in intensive care

SINGAPORE - Eight migrant workers injured by the fire at an industrial building in Tuas are in intensive care, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said.

"Once MWC is allowed to do so, we will be arranging for our staff to visit the affected workers and provide them with the necessary assistance", it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night (Feb 24).

Ten people were taken to hospital for burn injuries following an explosion at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 on Wednesday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 11.25am and took eight workers to the Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

The other two workers sustained minor injuries, according to another employer.

Mr Wong Wee Chiang, 45, who owns mechanical engineering company P3 Project, told The Straits Times on Wednesday that one worker had burns on his hands and buttocks, while the other had been knocked to the ground by the blast.

He took both of them to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital before SCDF officers arrived.

MWC said that on-site accommodation for workers is no longer safe, and it has made its emergency housing support available to employers if they are unable to relocate their workers within a short time.

The non-government organisation is also working with the Manpower Ministry to provide other forms of help to workers who live or work near the accident site.

This includes referring those affected for stress or emotional counselling to non-profit organisations Silver Ribbon and HealthServe.





SCDF officers tending to a worker who was injured in an explosion in an industrial building in Tuas on Feb 24, 2021. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

