8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 7 imported; none in community

SINGAPORE - There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Oct 22), taking Singapore's total to 57,941.

They included one case from a worker's dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

There were also seven imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

There were no community cases.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, MOH reported that there were 12 new coronavirus cases and all were asymptomatic.

The cases were all imported and comprised nine work permit holders, two dependant's pass holders and one short-term visit pass holder.

The nine work permit holders had returned from Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, while the two dependant's pass holders came back from the United Arab Emirates.

The short-term visit pass holder arrived from Egypt for his upcoming marriage to his Singaporean fiancee.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases. No new locations visited by infectious patients and no new clusters were announced on Wednesday.

The number of new cases in the community has dropped from four two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has risen from none to two in the same period.

With two cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,806 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remained in hospital, while 41 were recuperating in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 40.78 million people. More than 1.12 million people have died.