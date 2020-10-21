12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Oct 21), taking Singapore's total to 57,933.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no community cases.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, MOH reported six new coronavirus cases.

They included two from worker's dormitories and four imported cases.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. All of them were asymptomatic and confirmed to have the virus on Monday.

They comprised a Singaporean, a permanent resident and two work pass holders.

The Singaporean is a 35-year-old man who returned from Indonesia, while the permanent resident is a 41-year-old woman who returned from India.

One of the work pass holders is a 43-year-old Egyptian male national who returned from the United Arab Emirates.

The other work pass holder, a 37-year-old male German national, returned from Germany.

There were no new community cases announced on Tuesday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining two new coronavirus patients.

One of the two migrant workers was identified as a contact of previous cases and had already been quarantined. He was tested while quarantined, the ministry said.

The other case was detected through the ministry's rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to four in the past week, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from no cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

In all, 57,804 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remained in hospital while 36 were recuperating in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 40.36 million people. More than 1.12 million people have died.