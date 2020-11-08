2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

SINGAPORE - There were two new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Nov 8), taking Singapore's total to 58,056.

Both were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, MOH reported seven new coronavirus cases, all of whom were imported.

There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories, for the second day in a row.

Among the seven imported cases, two are Singaporeans - a 59-year-old woman who had been to the United Kingdom and a 46-year-old man who had travelled to Canada.

Another one is a permanent resident, a 55-year-old woman who had been to South Korea.

Two of the new cases are currently employed here - a 28-year-old male work pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands, and a 36-year-old male work permit holder who came from Malaysia.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders.

One, a 69-year-old woman, was permitted entry into Singapore from the UK to visit her child, who is a PR.

The other is a 25-year-old man who arrived from Ukraine to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

Of the new cases, five are asymptomatic and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

MOH added that the cluster in Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory at 18 Toh Guan Road East has been closed as there have been no new cases linked to it for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one such case in the past week who is currently unlinked.

With nine cases discharged on Saturday, 57,953 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 34 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 24 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 48.6 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.