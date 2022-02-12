Budget 2022: Support for firms to drive digital transformation, enhance Singapore's hub status

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has indicated that the Budget will have measures to put Singapore in a stronger position post-pandemic. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - Policy measures to drive further digital transformation and to help companies adapt to the changing business landscape are likely to be announced during Budget 2022.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has indicated that besides providing support for sectors still facing difficulties from the pandemic and helping Singaporeans manage cost concerns, the Budget will also have measures to put Singapore in a stronger position post-pandemic. This includes building new capabilities for the future.

