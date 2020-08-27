77 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 5 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 77 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Aug 27), taking Singapore's total to 56,572.

They included two community cases, both Singaporeans, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a 76-year-old man was among 10 imported Covid-19 patients announced by MOH.

The permanent resident returned to Singapore from India on Aug 14 and was confirmed to be positive on Tuesday.

The other nine imported cases were two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders, two dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The 10 were among 60 new coronavirus cases announced by MOH on Wednesday.

Among the new patients were three community cases, comprising one Singaporean and two work permit holders, MOH said.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 47 new cases announced on Wednesday, and no new Covid-19 clusters were announced.

The Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre in Mountbatten was added on Wednesday by MOH to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious. Ten visits to the hawker centre were recorded between Aug 14 and 23.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, the Health Ministry said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 155 cases discharged on Wednesday, 54,956 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 65 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 1,432 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 24.3 million people. More than 828,700 people have died.