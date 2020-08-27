Mountbatten hawker centre added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, 10 visits recorded

SINGAPORE - A hawker centre in Mountbatten has been added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Aug 26).

There were 10 visits recorded for the Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre between Aug 14 and 23, the ministry added.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Meanwhile, a 76-year-old man was among 10 imported Covid-19 patients announced by MOH on Wednesday.

The permanent resident had returned to Singapore from India on Aug 14 and confirmed positive on Tuesday.

The other nine imported cases were two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders, two dependant's pass holders, one long-term visit pass holder.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

They were among 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the MOH on Wednesday taking Singapore's total to 56,495.

Of the new patients are three community cases, comprising one Singaporean and two work permit holders, MOH said.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 47 new cases announced on Wednesday.

No new Covid-19 clusters were announced that same day.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, it said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 155 cases discharged on Wednesday, 54,956 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 65 patients remain in hospital, while 1,432 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.