74-year-old man loses $70k after downloading third-party app to buy roast duck

SINGAPORE – For six hours, a 74-year-old man chatted online with a friendly roast duck seller he met on Facebook, only to find his life savings almost wiped out after.

Mr Loh lost about $70,000 to scammers who siphoned money from his DBS and POSB credit card and bank accounts after infecting his Android phone with malware.

He had chanced upon a Facebook advertisement for a peking duck from a supplier called “Xiao Xiao Ya Zi” on Aug 26.

He was enticed by the deal that offered $23.80 for a 1.5kg peking duck with $5 shipping and contacted the seller on Facebook.

The seller texted Mr Loh on WhatsApp and instructed him through voice messages to download a third-party app called Grab&Go on his phone. The app prompted him to make a $5 payment through PayNow as a “deposit” before his order could be placed.

Mr Loh, who used to work as an importer, was initially suspicious of the ad but let his guard down when the seller convinced him that the promotion was not a scam.

“I asked him: ‘Is this a scam?’ He said that no one would be cheated of $5 and that this was a small thing. He told me that I had a lot of wisdom and experience. I agreed to proceed since this was a matter of only $5,” he told The Straits Times.

Within minutes, while he was still chatting with the seller, he noticed that his phone screen had gone blank.

When his phone restarted multiple times within 30 minutes, Mr Loh tried to close the third-party app and turn off his phone but failed.

Panicking, Mr Loh reached out to the scammer, who then reassured him that the phone reset was normal.

His wife, who overheard the conversation, realised something was amiss and called their daughter. She then got her brother to call DBS immediately.

The bank officer told the family that the scammers had raised Mr Loh’s transaction limit, which was set at $3,000. They transferred about $59,000 out of his DBS current account and POSB savings account. The scammers also took a credit advance of about $11,000 using his DBS credit card.

He said he had set aside that money for his retirement and medical expenses.

“I couldn’t believe the news. I thought: Why am I so stupid? I was so angry at myself for being cheated of my life savings. My family is frustrated and I ended up quarelling with my wife,” said Mr Loh, who has three children.